Tata Chem, Crompton among 3 stocks with up to 22% upside potential: Analyst

Anand James, chief market strategist of Geojit expects up to 22 per cent upside in Tata Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

Stocks to buy for May 2026: Analyst bets on Tata Chemicals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Ramkrishna Forgings.