HFCL up 57% in April; stock can surge another 40% in six months: Geojit

A technical breakout on charts, coupled with clear earnings visibility backed by rising order book are among the key reasons why analysts at Geojit are bullish on HFCL share price.

HFCL outlook: Geojit expects the stock to rally to ₹150 levels in the next 3 - 6 months.