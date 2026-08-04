Stocks to buy: Ircon among 3 stock ideas by Geojit Investments

Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Domestic equity markets ended Monday’s trading session on a strong note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gaining 0.70 per cent and 1.60 per cent respectively amid encouraging quarterly earnings and sustained buying in IT heavyweights.

Sectoral indices on the NSE settled higher on Monday. Nifty Media was the only sectoral loser in the closing trade. Meanwhile, the IT pack was the top performer, with an over 3 per cent rise. Broader markets also ended higher as Nifty Midcap 100 was up 1.21 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 was higher by 1.29 per cent.

Stocks To Buy: Recommendations by Anand James, Geojit Investments Ircon | LTP: ₹132 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹140 | Stop-loss: ₹ 127 Ircon is showing early signs of a turnaround after moving out of a long consolidation phase. The stock recently formed a strong bullish Marubozu candle, which reflects strong buying interest, while a bullish MACD crossover on the daily chart signals improving momentum. What makes this setup more interesting is the sharp pickup in volumes over the past few weeks, suggesting that buyers are returning to the counter. The stock is also trading very close to the key Supertrend level of 133.5. A decisive move above this level could further strengthen the bullish view and trigger fresh buying interest.

On the weekly chart, the 130-133 zone appears to be acting as an accumulation area after a prolonged correction. The combination of a consolidation breakout, positive momentum signals and strong volume participation indicates that the stock may be gearing up for a move higher. As long as IRCON sustains above its near-term support levels, expect a breakout above the Supertrend resistance of 133.5, which could push the stock towards 140 in the next few weeks. Protect longs with a stop-loss placed below 127. Aegis Vopak Terminals | LTP: ₹302 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹328 | Stop-loss: ₹289 Aegis Vopak Terminals is looking positive on the charts after breaking above a falling trendline, suggesting the recent phase of weakness may be coming to an end. The stock has managed to hold its gains well after the breakout, which suggests that buyers are gradually taking control. Momentum indicators are also encouraging. The MACD histogram shows that selling pressure is losing steam, often an early sign that the stock could be preparing for its next move higher. At the same time, the RSI is comfortably above 60, indicating healthy strength without being overbought.

The overall price action remains constructive, with the stock consolidating near its highs rather than seeing any major profit-taking. This usually points to accumulation, where investors continue to buy despite higher prices. If the stock sustains above the breakout level, the current setup remains favourable for further upside towards 328 in the next few weeks. All longs may be protected with a stop-loss placed below 289. Vardhman Textiles | LTP: ₹588 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹635 | Stop-loss: ₹564 Vardhman Textiles is showing signs of stabilising after a sharp correction, making the current setup interesting for traders looking for a potential bounce. The stock has taken support near 579, which coincides with the important 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level, a zone where buyers often step in after a decline.