Stocks to buy: Kotak Sec recommends Jubilant Ingrevia, Vishal Mega Mart

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities: Vishal Mega Mart – BUY

Current market price – ₹115

Fair value – ₹145

Resistance – 125-140

Support – 105-95

Vishal Mega Mart (VMM) is a leading value-focused offline retailer in India, catering primarily to middle and lower-middle income consumers. The company operates a diversified retail model spanning apparel, general merchandise and FMCG, with competitive pricing comparable to peers like V-Mart Retail and Zudio in apparel, while also maintaining strong positioning in daily essentials.

VMM has built a strong pan-India presence with a network of 771 stores across 517 cities, having added 24 new cities in Q3FY26 alone. Its expansion strategy remains robust, with 29 stores added during the quarter, and the company is on track to surpass its FY26 guidance of 95–100 new store additions. Store sizes are typically in the 10,000–15,000 sq. ft. range, enabling efficient scalability. The company is also deepening its presence in key states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, while continuing to penetrate new markets.

A key strength of VMM lies in its private label strategy, which ensures a combination of low-cost and good-quality merchandise, supporting stable margins. Private label contribution increased to 74.5 per cent of revenue in 9MFY26, reflecting continued focus on in-house brands. Operational performance remains strong, with Q3FY26 revenue growth of 17 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by 11.4 per cent expansion in the retail area and 6.1 per cent same-store sales growth (SSSG). For 9MFY26, SSSG stood at 10 per cent. Management remains confident of sustaining double-digit SSSG, supported by higher footfalls, premiumisation trends, and increased wallet share from existing customers.

VMM’s asset-light model and debt-free balance sheet position it well to deliver superior returns, with adjusted RoACE expected around 30 per cent. Over FY25–28E, the company is expected to deliver revenue CAGR of 18 per cent, driven by steady SSSG of 9–10 per cent and continued store additions. Earnings are expected to grow faster, with EPS CAGR of 26 per cent over the same period. For Q4FY26, revenue is expected to grow 19 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by 20 new store additions and strong SSSG, while operating leverage is likely to drive 23 per cent growth in net profit. Based on DCF valuation, the fair value is estimated at ₹145.

Jubilant Ingrevia – BUY Current market price – ₹636 Fair value – ₹880 Resistance – ₹660-700 Support – ₹600-540 Jubilant Ingrevia is a diversified chemicals player with presence across Speciality Chemicals, Nutrition & Health Solutions, and Life Science Chemicals. The company has steadily transitioned from a commodity-heavy portfolio toward high-margin, contract-driven speciality businesses, especially in CDMO and fine chemicals, which now form the core of its growth strategy. The key trigger ahead is the ramp-up of its speciality chemicals segment, led by a large $300 million agrochemical CDMO contract with a global innovator. Deliveries under this contract are expected to commence from March 2026, marking a structural shift in earnings quality. Importantly, the contract includes protection clauses against change in ownership of the innovator, reducing counterparty risk despite recent uncertainty around the innovator’s strategic review. Additionally, potential expansion into more products under the same partnership provides optionality for future growth.

Beyond this flagship contract, the company has built a strong order pipeline, with an order book of ₹14 billion and another ₹8 billion under advanced negotiations. These contracts span across agrochemicals, pharma, and personal care, improving diversification and reducing reliance on any single segment. We expect incremental revenues of ₹2–3 billion from new contracts in FY27 at healthy margins (20 per cent +), which should drive a sharp acceleration in earnings, with Ebitda likely to grow 31 per cent Y-o-Y. From a near-term perspective, improving product spreads is an added tailwind. Key intermediates such as acetic anhydride and vitamin B3 have seen favourable price movements, while supply disruptions in China have led to a sharp increase in prices of CTPR, a key agrochemical ingredient linked to JIL’s contract. This strengthens profitability visibility for both the innovator and JIL.