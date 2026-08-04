Stocks to buy: Kotak Securities names these two top picks for investors

Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Domestic equity markets ended Monday’s trading session on a strong note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gaining 0.70 per cent and 1.60 per cent respectively amid encouraging quarterly earnings and sustained buying in IT heavyweights.

Sectoral indices on the NSE settled higher on Monday. Nifty Media was the only sectoral loser in the closing trade. Meanwhile, the IT pack was the top performer, with an over 3 per cent rise. Broader markets also ended higher as Nifty Midcap 100 was up 1.21 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 was higher by 1.29 per cent.

Stocks To Buy: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities Kajaria Ceramics | LTP: ₹1,206 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹1,474 | Resistance: ₹1,250-1,280 Key initiatives in FY26, the management has integrated the sales and marketing division of ceramic tiles, glazed vitrified tiles (GVT) and polished vitrified tiles (PVT) under a single roof, resulting in cost saving. Further, the company has undertaken cost optimisation across raw material, employee cost and other expenses. The company is looking towards leveraging these initiatives in the coming years. Kajaria reported better-than-expected performance in Q1FY27. Management shared that April 2026 was weak, but demand has improved post that and is optimistic about double-digit volume growth in the balance part of FY27.

The company expects volume growth to be driven by the benefits of the unification process taken in FY26, narrowing the price gap between organised and unorganised players, strengthening the distribution channel and focus on projects business. We build in 17 per cent revenue growth for FY27, factoring in high single-digit volume growth and ASP. Accordingly, Ebitda margin in FY26 improved meaningfully to 17.9 per cent (from 13.5 per cent in FY25) and the company expects Ebitda margin to range between 18-19 per cent in FY27E (our estimate is 18.4 per cent, Q1FY27 margin was 19.6 per cent). The company is adding capacity at its plants in North and South India. We expect the company to generate healthy free cashflows over FY26-FY28E and remain net-debt free. We rate the stock as Buy with a fair value of Rs1,474. We value the stock at an unchanged PE of 34 times on FY28E earnings.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal | LTP: ₹460 | Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹585 | Resistance: ₹475-485 Vedanta Aluminium Metal is India's largest and the world's third-largest (ex-China) aluminium producer, with 2.9 mtpa capacity and a domestic market share of 62 per cent. Capacity ramp-up, including debottlenecking by 0.2 mtpa in FY2028E, should drive a sector-leading 6 per cent volume compound annual growth rate over FY2026–29E, while the recently expanded alumina refinery (5 mtpa from 2 mtpa) will improve self-sufficiency, reduce external purchases and lower cost volatility. The company's aspiration to double capacity provides a long-term growth runway. VAML's cost-reduction journey is set to accelerate over FY2027–29E through backward integration. The commissioning of the 9 mtpa bauxite mine and four key coal mines (35 mtpa) is expected to reduce dependence on external sourcing and lower production costs by $150/ton. This should move VAML into the first decile of the global aluminium cost curve, enhancing competitiveness and reducing earnings volatility.