Tech analyst flags Meesho, PolicyBazaar among 3 breakout stocks in midcaps

has broken out of its 'Ascending Triangle' chart pattern with a strong bullish candlestick. Additionally, it formed a higher bottom formation; hence, the stock's structure indicates the beginning of a new up move from the current levels, says Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities. The analyst believes that for the next few trading sessions ₹199 could be the trend decider level. As long as the stock sustains above it, the stock can rally to ₹222. On the other hand, a break of ₹199 could lead to further selling pressure, adds the analyst. PolicyBazaar Current Market Price: ₹1,837 has broken out of its 'Symmetrical Triangle' chart pattern with a bullish candlestick formation along with decent volume activity on the weekly chart, notes Athawale. Additionally, the analyst highlights the formation of a higher bottom series on the daily charts; therefore, the stock's structure indicates further bullish momentum in the coming horizon. As a trading strategy, the analyst reckons monitoring ₹1,760, which acts as immediate support. "If the stock holds above this level, the positive trend structure remains intact, and the stock is likely to head toward the ₹1,950 level," says Athawale. Jubilant FoodWorks Current Market Price: ₹499 Meesho has broken out of its 'Ascending Triangle' chart pattern with a strong bullish candlestick. Additionally, it formed a higher bottom formation; hence, the stock's structure indicates the beginning of a new up move from the current levels, says Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities.The analyst believes that for the next few trading sessions ₹199 could be the trend decider level. As long as the stock sustains above it, the stock can rally to ₹222. On the other hand, a break of ₹199 could lead to further selling pressure, adds the analyst.Current Market Price: ₹1,837 PolicyBazaar has broken out of its 'Symmetrical Triangle' chart pattern with a bullish candlestick formation along with decent volume activity on the weekly chart, notes Athawale.Additionally, the analyst highlights the formation of a higher bottom series on the daily charts; therefore, the stock's structure indicates further bullish momentum in the coming horizon.As a trading strategy, the analyst reckons monitoring ₹1,760, which acts as immediate support."If the stock holds above this level, the positive trend structure remains intact, and the stock is likely to head toward the ₹1,950 level," says Athawale.Current Market Price: ₹499

After a promising uptrend rally, Additionally, the analyst flags that the stock has formed a breakout pattern on the weekly chart, indicating a likely further uptrend from the current levels. "We believe that the medium-term structure of the stock is positive, but a strategy of buying on dips and selling on rallies would be ideal for traders," says Athawale. The analyst highlights the 200-day moving average (200-DMA) at ₹495 and ₹480 as key supports, and ₹530 and ₹550 as key resistance levels. Athawale cautions that a move below ₹480 could make the uptrend vulnerable. After a promising uptrend rally, Jubilant FoodWorks is currently witnessing range-bound activity. However, the short-term chart texture still remains positive, says Athawale.Additionally, the analyst flags that the stock has formed a breakout pattern on the weekly chart, indicating a likely further uptrend from the current levels."We believe that the medium-term structure of the stock is positive, but a strategy of buying on dips and selling on rallies would be ideal for traders," says Athawale.The analyst highlights the 200-day moving average (200-DMA) at ₹495 and ₹480 as key supports, and ₹530 and ₹550 as key resistance levels. Athawale cautions that a move below ₹480 could make the uptrend vulnerable.

Midcap and smallcap stocks have outperformed the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index in August thus far as stock-specific action dominated proceedings in the market.According to ACE Equity data, around 50 per cent of the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 stocks have logged gains this month. In comparison, only 36 per cent or 18 out of the Nifty 50 stocks are showing a monthly gain on the NSE.Further, the average gain in Nifty 50 winners stands at 3.9 per cent. Whereas, in the case of midcap and smallcap stocks, this stands substantially higher at 7.2 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively, shows data. Thus, this highlights a clear outperformance by the midcap and smallcap stocks.Given this background, Amol Athawale, Vice President – Technical Research at Kotak Securities has identified three midcap stocks that have given a price breakout and continue to be favourably placed on the charts.Here's a technical outlook on Meesho, PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar) and Jubilant FoodWorks by Kotak Securities.Current Market Price: ₹208.35