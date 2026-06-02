NBCC, Sagility among 3 smallcaps that can rally up to 15%: Bajaj Broking

Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking believes the technical setup is favourable for up to 15% upside in smallcaps Allied Blenders and Distillers, NBCC (India) and Sagility.

Smallcaps to buy: Bajaj Broking is bullish on Allied Blenders, NBCC and Sagility based on the technical charts. (Photo: Wikipedia)