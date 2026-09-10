Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised

Investor sentiment remained fragile as Brent crude moved back above $100 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies. The rupee also came under pressure, briefly weakening beyond ₹95 per dollar before recovering, aided by suspected RBI intervention.