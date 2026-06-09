Polycab, Coal India: Here's why SBI Securities is bullish on these 2 stocks

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities expects Polycab India and Coal India to rally further on breakout above the ₹9,800- ₹9,850 and ₹485- ₹490 zones, respectively.

Technical analyst at SBI Securities is bullish on Polycab India and Coal India.