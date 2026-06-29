Stocks to buy: Tech analyst picks Astra Microwave, Jay Bharat, Welspun Corp

Stocks to Buy: Choice Broking Weekly Recommendations, Aakash Shah recommends buy on Welspun Corp, Astra Microwave Products and Jay Bharat Maruti.

Stocks to buy: Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommends Jay Bharat Maurti, Welspun Corp and Astra Microwave.