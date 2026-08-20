Adopt cautious stance, says Ajit Mishra; shares 3 stock ideas for near term

Disclaimer: This article is written by Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Market View

Markets remained under pressure on Wednesday, extending the prevailing corrective phase amid weak global cues. After an initial decline, the Nifty gradually moved lower as the session progressed and came close to testing the 24,000 mark before settling at 24,078.30, down around 0.32 per cent. The Sensex closed at 76,909.68, lower by around 0.42 per cent.

Sectoral participation remained largely negative, with energy, FMCG, and financials emerging as the key laggards, while the IT index staged a modest rebound after recent weakness. Broader markets also witnessed profit-taking, with the midcap and smallcap indices declining in the range of 0.21 per cent–0.56 per cent, indicating that selling pressure is gradually broadening beyond the frontline indices.

Investor sentiment remained subdued as Brent crude moved towards the $92 per barrel mark amid stalled US-Iran peace negotiations, raising concerns over global energy supplies. Rising bond yields in developed markets further weighed on risk appetite and reduced the attractiveness of emerging-market equities. However, selective buying in heavyweight stocks helped cushion the overall decline. Technically, the Nifty has tested its trendline support around 24,000 after seven consecutive sessions of decline. A decisive break below this level could extend the correction towards the 23,650–23,800 zone. On the upside, the 24,200–24,400 region is expected to act as a strong resistance band in case of a rebound.

Given the prevailing combination of elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty and weak market momentum, we recommend maintaining a cautious, stock-specific approach with a strong focus on risk management. Participants may selectively consider auto, realty and defence stocks on dips for long opportunities, while relatively weaker pockets such as FMCG and energy could offer selective short-selling opportunities, subject to appropriate risk controls. Stocks to buy today, August 20 | Recommendations by Ajit Mishra BEML Limited | LTP: ₹ 1966.90| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 2110| Stop-loss: ₹ 1895 BEML has witnessed a breakout from a three-month consolidation phase, supported by strong volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. The breakout has also pushed the stock well above its key moving averages, establishing a clear buying pivot and strengthening the positive outlook. On the broader weekly timeframe, the stock has been forming a triangular pattern over the past two years and is now gradually approaching the upper trendline. A decisive breakout above this trendline could trigger a fresh leg of upside and further strengthen the momentum. Overall, the technical structure remains positive, and the stock can be accumulated at the given levels.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited | LTP: ₹ 1217| Recommendation: Buy | Target: ₹ 1305| Stop-loss: ₹ 1170 NAM-INDIA continues to maintain a strong bullish structure, forming consistent higher highs and higher lows across timeframes. The stock is sustaining above its key medium and long-term moving averages, reaffirming the underlying uptrend. The recent breakout from a cup-and-handle formation, backed by healthy volumes, signals renewed buying interest and supports the continuation of the positive trend. Given the strong technical setup, the stock remains favorable for accumulation within the recommended buying range. Hindustan Unilever Limited| LTP: ₹ 2018| Recommendation: Sell Futures | Target: ₹ 1940| Stop-loss: ₹ 2060