Disclaimer: This article is written by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Large-cap stocks to buy

Samvardhana Motherson | TP ₹200

SAMIL is a diversified automotive components supplier with a global presence across wiring harnesses, modules, polymer products, integrated assemblies and vision systems. Its strong order backlog, rising vehicle premiumisation and EV penetration provide structural growth opportunities, and expansion into consumer electronics and advanced vision systems diversifies its revenue base. In 2QFY27, consolidated revenue grew 27 per cent YoY to ₹383b, led by acquisitions and healthy performance across businesses. EBITDA rose 29 per cent to ₹33.6b with margins up 10bp YoY to 8.8 per cent, and adjusted PAT rose 38 per cent to ₹11.8b on better-than-expected performance in wiring harnesses and modules and polymer products. The Nexans Autoelectric and Yutaka Giken acquisitions should add nearly USD2b in annualised revenue. The ₹75b consumer electronics investment and new facilities are additional growth levers.

Bharti Airtel | TP ₹2,395 Bharti Airtel is a leading telecom operator with diversified operations across India, Africa, Homes and enterprise services. Its premiumisation strategy, expanding postpaid and broadband base and strong Airtel Africa presence provide multiple growth drivers, while rising data consumption and 5G adoption support long-term ARPU expansion. In 2Q, consolidated revenue rose 17 per cent YoY to ₹609b and EBITDA rose 18 per cent to ₹349b. India wireless ARPU grew 2.7 per cent QoQ to ₹271 on premiumisation, and Airtel Africa EBITDA rose 42 per cent YoY. Homes net additions recovered to 0.7m, though ARPU declined 3.5 per cent QoQ to ₹509. A potential ~15 per cent smartphone tariff hike from Mar'27, continued premiumisation, Homes expansion and double-digit constant-currency growth in Africa support the outlook. Consolidated revenue/EBITDA are expected to grow at a 14-15 per cent CAGR over FY26-29, with cumulative FCF of over ₹2.3t and RoCE reaching ~20 per cent by FY28.

Mid-cap stocks to buy Physicswallah | TP ₹200 Physicswallah 's diversified education portfolio spans JEE/NEET, K-12, foundation, government exams and skill-based courses, reducing dependence on core test preparation. Premiumisation is supporting realisations, with Infinity Plus Pro collections up 32 per cent YoY and its share of collections rising to 35 per cent. Management expects ~30 per cent FY27 revenue growth, including a limited M&A contribution. In 2QFY27, consolidated revenue grew 18.2 per cent YoY and adjusted PAT rose 114 per cent. Pre-Ind AS EBITDA rose ~45 per cent, with margin expanding 350bp to 18.8 per cent. Online revenue grew 26.4 per cent on 13 per cent growth in unique enrolments, while offline revenue grew 9 per cent amid NEET-related disruption. Short-term fluctuations aside, we expect PWL to generate ₹21.6b of pre-Ind AS EBITDA by FY30E on a 25-30 per cent revenue CAGR and expanding margins.

Laurus Labs | TP ₹2,830 Laurus Labs reported 2QFY27 revenue growth of 33 per cent YoY to ₹2,206 crore, beating estimates by 4.4 per cent, while EBITDA and adjusted PAT grew 86 per cent and 128 per cent, exceeding estimates by 22 per cent and 38 per cent. New capabilities in peptides, fermentation and complex modalities strengthen its growth pipeline. Growth is being driven by strong CDMO momentum, with small-molecule synthesis revenue rising 86 per cent YoY, backed by late-stage clinical projects, commercial API supplies and ramp-up of new assets. It has also commissioned its Vizag peptide facility with over 16,000L capacity, positioning it to capture the growing peptide and GLP-1 opportunity. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGRs of 23 per cent/36 per cent/45 per cent over FY26–28.

Small-cap stocks to buy Aarti Industries | TP ₹600 Aarti Industries is moving towards a higher-value specialty chemicals portfolio, leveraging integrated chemistry capabilities across agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy, dyes and polymers. Its established processes and customer relationships position it to capture import substitution and global supply-chain diversification opportunities. Fuel additives and core chemistry are near-term growth drivers, with MMA capacity expanded 24 per cent to 360ktpa. DCB expansion, NCB spread recovery and higher ethylation capacity should support PPS, agrochemical and downstream derivative opportunities. The ₹18bn Zone IV facility targets 25-30 product launches by FY28, while the Augene and Re-Aarti JVs offer steady-state revenue potential of ₹3-4bn and ₹5bn respectively. We estimate FY26-29 revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16 per cent/23 per cent/35 per cent.