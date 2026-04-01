Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Kotak Sec bets on ONGC, Emmvee Photovoltaic

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:

ONGC – BUY

CMP – ₹285

FV – ₹375

Resistance – ₹290/305

Support – ₹270/260

Maharatna ONGC is India’s largest crude oil and natural gas company. The company contributes 71 per cent to India’s domestic production. ONGC has reported RRR (2P) higher than 1.0 for 18 consecutive years.

APM premium for new wells: As per ONGC, along with the new APM price formula, the government had also notified a 20 per cent higher price for incremental gas from new interventions on August 8, 2024. As per ONGC, for this incremental gas, it will get a 20 per cent higher price than the price calculated on a 10 per cent slope to oil (effectively 12 per cent slope). Higher oil prices led to increased oil realisation, along with a rising share of new well gas (NWG). The share of NWG has already increased to 18 per cent. ONGC realises a price of 12 per cent of the oil price with no cap.

With gas production ramping up at KG 98/2 and rising output from Western offshore assets (Mumbai High & Daman), the outlook is particularly optimistic for gas. We are raising our oil price assumptions to $85/bbl for FY27, $75/bbl for FY28 & LT ($65/bbl for FY27/28E & $70/bbl for Long Term (LT) earlier). Driven by higher crude price assumptions and NWG realisation, we raise our FY27/28 standalone Ebitda estimates by 40 per cent/21 per cent. With a constructive oil price & production outlook, we raise ONGC’s P/E multiple to 7x from 6.5x. We upgrade ONGC to BUY with a Fair Value of ₹375. We are positive on ONGC.

ONGC stock is our top pick in the oil and gas sector. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power – ADD CMP – ₹216 FV – ₹250 Resistance – ₹230/250 Support – ₹205/195 Emmvee Photovoltaic Power (Emmvee) is one of India’s leading integrated solar cell and module manufacturers, rapidly scaling its presence across the solar value chain. The company is currently the third-largest module manufacturer in the country and is on track to become the fourth-largest cell manufacturer by FY27, supported by a planned 6 GW capacity expansion. Emmvee is in the process of setting up a 6 GW integrated cell and module manufacturing facility, which will increase its total capacity to 16.3 GW for modules and 8.9 GW for cells.

Over the longer term, the company is also evaluating expansion into ingot and wafer manufacturing, aligning with the implementation of ALMM List III (wafers) from June 1, 2028, which is expected to enhance long-term profitability and return ratios. A key strategic shift for Emmvee has been its transition from a pure-play module manufacturer to a fully integrated solar cell player. This transformation was marked by the commissioning of a 2.9 GW, 100 per cent TOPCon cell facility in September 2024, positioning the company ahead of peers still reliant on legacy Mono PERC technology. This technological advancement strengthens its competitiveness and margin profile. The company’s growth is well supported by strong demand visibility. Its order book has expanded significantly from 0.5 GW (Rs 1,290 crore) in FY23 to 9.3 GW (₹14,650 crore), translating into an order book-to-TTM sales ratio of 3.3x, providing nearly two years of revenue visibility. Financially, Emmvee benefits from higher margins compared to peers, driven by vertical integration into cells and better realisations in the domestic content requirement (DCR) market, where competition remains relatively low. Operating cash flows, along with IPO proceeds, are expected to adequately fund future capex requirements.