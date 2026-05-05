Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Kotak Sec bets on Infosys, WeWork India

Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Infosys – BUY

Current Market Price (CMP) – ₹1,168 Fair Value (FV) – ₹1,440 Resistance – ₹1,200-1,250 Support – ₹1,150-1,110

Infosys is a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services. As navigators of enterprise transformation, the company enables businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, Infosys accelerates business transformation through its AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is counted among the world’s Top 100 brands committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for its clients, where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, helps them navigate their next.

Infosys is well-positioned for the AI transition. Its Topaz platform, agentic capabilities, and deep client access, reinforced by the OpenAI collaboration announced recently (and Anthropic earlier), focused on software modernisation, workflow automation, and enterprise AI deployment, place it among the better prepared Tier-1 vendors.

The company works on AI programs with 90 per cent of its top 200 clients. The challenge is timing. AI compresses effort-based revenues before it expands wallet share. Productivity benefits show up immediately in renewals; incremental AI-led revenue streams scale more gradually.

This creates a 2-3 year window of net headwinds for reported growth. Infosys is likely to be a key beneficiary in the later phase of AI adoption, but FY2027-28 numbers will not reflect that end-state.

The company's own guidance range is the clearest acknowledgement of this reality.

Adjusted net profit grew 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q and 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y, and was 3.6 per cent ahead of our estimate.

The large deal TCV of $320 crore was better than expected, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y.

BFSI: Growth was led by the ramp-up of large deals and continued AI-led initiatives. The industry outlook remains positive.

Revenue performance was led by others, hi-tech, and telecom verticals. The number of $10 crore clients increased by 2 Y-o-Y to 41, while the number of $5 crore clients increased by 3 Y-o-Y to 88. Guidance of 1.5-3.5 per cent embeds client-specific headwinds; H1 stronger than H2FY27.

The stock trades at a 6 per cent Free Cash Flow yield and a 5.3 per cent payout yield. It is inexpensive, which is the primary reason for our BUY rating.

WeWork – BUY

CMP – ₹554 FV – ₹670 Resistance – ₹565-580 Support – ₹525-510