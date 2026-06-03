Stocks to buy today: Analyst recommends LTM, JSW Cement; check targets

Stocks to buy today: Recommendations by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Nifty view

Nifty briefly breached the swing low of 23,262 but held above the lower band of the April 8 upward gap at 23,153. The index also stayed above the key support of 23,106, which equals the 61.8 per cent retracement of the 2,200 point rally recorded in April 2026.

Tuesday's rebound offers bulls some relief; however, a trend reversal will be confirmed only if Nifty closes above 23,800.

LTM

Buy at ₹4,350

Target ₹4,650

Also Read

Stop loss ₹4,100

LTM stock has formed double bottom on the daily chart around ₹3,900 followed by higher top on the daily chart. IT index has confirmed bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart, which indicates healthy upside in the index. Stock price has surpassed 20 and 50 DEMA resistance.