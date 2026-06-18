Home / Markets / News / Stock Ideas: Analyst recommends Maithan Alloys, Olectra, Borosil Renewables

Stock Ideas: Analyst recommends Maithan Alloys, Olectra, Borosil Renewables

Kunal Kamble, technical research analyst at Bonanza reckons that Maithan Alloys, Olectra Greentech, Borosil Renewables are displaying a positive chart structure and look poised for further upside.

Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Bonanza recommends Maithan Alloys, Olectra, Borosil Renewables
Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Bonanza recommends Maithan Alloys, Olectra, Borosil Renewables
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 6:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Stocks to buy today by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza 

Maithan Alloys  Buy Range: ₹1,130    Stop Loss: ₹1,037  Target: ₹1,310  Maithan Alloys has shown a strong bullish setup as the stock has given a decisive breakout above its long-term descending trendline, indicating the end of a prolonged consolidation phase and the beginning of a potential fresh uptrend.  The price has moved above its key short-term and long-term moving averages, reflecting improving market sentiment and strengthening trend momentum.  The recent breakout is supported by strong bullish price action and increased buying interest, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. Additionally, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark, indicating positive momentum without entering extreme overbought conditions.  The overall chart structure remains constructive, favouring further upside potential in the coming sessions.  Olectra Greentech  Buy Range: ₹1,355    Stop Loss: ₹1,270  Target: ₹1,516  Olectra Greentech has displayed a positive technical setup as the stock is witnessing a breakout from a short-term consolidation pattern, indicating renewed buying interest after a period of correction.  The price is sustaining above its key short-term and medium-term moving averages, reflecting an improvement in trend strength and market sentiment. The stock has also formed higher lows in recent weeks, suggesting accumulation at lower levels and a gradual shift in momentum in favor of bulls.  Additionally, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark, indicating strengthening bullish momentum without entering overbought territory. The overall chart structure remains constructive and suggests the possibility of continued upside movement in the coming sessions.    Borosil Renewables  Buy Range: ₹594    Stop Loss: ₹557  Target: 667  Borosil Renewables has displayed a strong bullish setup as the stock has witnessed a decisive breakout above its key resistance zone after a prolonged consolidation phase, indicating renewed buying interest and the possibility of a fresh upward trend.  The price has reclaimed all major moving averages, with shorter-term averages crossing above medium and long-term averages, reflecting improving momentum and a positive trend structure. The recent rally is supported by strong price action and increasing volume participation, suggesting accumulation by market participants.  Additionally, the RSI has moved above the 60 mark, indicating strengthening momentum without entering extreme overbought territory. The overall technical structure remains constructive and favors further upside potential in the coming sessions.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.) 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee sheds gains on dollar demand despite lower crude oil prices

Premium

Indian steelmakers face near-term pressure from weak prices, rising costs

Premium

India mcap reclaims $5 trillion mark for the first time since May 8

Jio IPO details, data centre strategy: Expectations from RIL's 49th AGM

Premium

Coforge's $5 bn growth sprint hinges on Encora acquisition, big deals

Topics :Market technicalsStocks to buyStock RecommendationsTrading strategiesTrading callsStock ideastechnical analysis

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story