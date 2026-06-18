Stock Ideas: Analyst recommends Maithan Alloys, Olectra, Borosil Renewables

Kunal Kamble, technical research analyst at Bonanza reckons that Maithan Alloys, Olectra Greentech, Borosil Renewables are displaying a positive chart structure and look poised for further upside.

Stocks to buy today: Analyst at Bonanza recommends Maithan Alloys, Olectra, Borosil Renewables