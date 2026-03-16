Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Analyst bullish on these two power shares

Stocks to buy today: Analyst bullish on these two power shares

Stocks to buy today: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two power shares today; check target, stop-loss and other key details

stocks to buy, tata power, ntpc green
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 7:32 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Osho Krishan of Angel One 

NSE Scrip – NTPCGREEN

View - Bullish
Last close – ₹98
 
NTPC Green has shown a significant rebound from its lifetime low zone in recent sessions and has surged above all its significant EMAs on the daily chart.  
From a technical perspective, the counter has shown a strong resurgence from pivotal support, backed by robust volumes, which adds to the bullish quotient in the counter. Furthermore, the MACD histogram also portrays a bullish reversal signal on the daily time frame.

Hence, we recommend to BUY NTPCGREEN around ₹95 | Stop-loss: ₹85 | Target: ₹110-115

NSE Scrip – TATAPOWER

View - Bullish
Last Ccose – ₹394
 
TATAPOWER has demonstrated strong buying traction in the last couple of weeks, which propelled the counter above all its significant EMAs with multiple positive crossovers.  
Additionally, the counter has surged above the 200 DSMA, which has been a persistent rejection zone for the counter, adding to a bullish undertone. Even the technical parameters are strongly aligned to the price action, indicating a potential rally in the coming period.

Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ TATAPOWER around ₹390 | Stop-loss: ₹375 | Target: ₹415-420

(Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, sr. research analyst - equity and derivatives, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Par panel recommends IPO route for profitable RRBs to raise capital

Premium

War-driven selloff erodes $447 bn off India mcap, close to Covid crash

Oil market set for tumultuous week on rising West Asia conflict risks

Premium

Market breadth sinks below Covid lows amid rising West Asia conflict

Premium

Iran war: Auto earnings at risk as demand sputters, margin worries mount

Topics :Stock callsMarket technicalstechnical callsBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNSE NiftyStocks to buy todayTata Power

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story