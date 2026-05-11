Stocks to buy: Apollo Hospitals, Senores Pharma among analyst's top picks

Stocks to buy recommended by Aakash Shah of Choice Broking:

RPTECH

Buy RPTECH in Cash ₹530, Stop-loss: ₹499, Target: ₹580

RPTECH has witnessed a powerful, fresh all-time high breakout and is currently trading near ₹530, reflecting strong momentum backed by sustained buying interest. After spending several weeks in a gradual accumulation phase, the stock has now moved decisively above its previous resistance zone, signalling continuation of the broader uptrend.

The chart structure remains highly positive with a steady sequence of higher highs and higher lows, which indicates buyers are firmly in control. Technically, RPTECH is trading above its key EMA levels, highlighting strength across short-term as well as long-term timeframes. Rising volumes during the recent breakout add further confidence to the bullish setup.

Traders may consider buying RPTECH in cash around ₹530. On the downside, ₹499 should be treated as a key stop-loss level. If the stock sustains above current levels, it can gradually move towards the ₹580-target zone in the near term. SENORES Buy SENORES in Cash ₹965, Stop-loss: ₹914, Target: ₹1,030 SENORES has delivered an impressive fresh all-time high breakout and is currently trading around ₹965, signalling strong bullish momentum on the charts. After consolidating in a broad range for several sessions, the stock has resumed its upward journey with a decisive breakout above previous resistance levels. The price action remains constructive, supported by a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, which reflects sustained buying demand. From a technical perspective, SENORES is trading above its key EMA levels, confirming strength across all major trend indicators. The recent surge, accompanied by improved volumes, suggests the breakout carries credibility and may attract further participation.

Traders can consider buying SENORES in cash around ₹965. On the downside, ₹914 remains an important support zone and should be maintained as a strict stop-loss. If momentum continues, the stock may extend its rally towards the ₹1,030 target zone in the coming sessions. APOLLOHOSP Buy APOLLOHOSP in Cash ₹8,097, Stop-loss: ₹7,800, Target: ₹8,800 APOLLOHOSP has recorded a strong fresh all-time high breakout and is currently trading near ₹8,097, indicating robust bullish sentiment and renewed upward momentum. After moving through a consolidation phase, the stock has decisively crossed its earlier resistance zone of ₹8,000-mark, opening room for further upside.