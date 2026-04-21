Stocks to buy today, April 21: Shrikant Chouhan stock picks today

Delhivery - BUY

CMP - ₹463 Fair value - ₹590 Resistance - ₹450/₹440 Support - ₹485/₹495

Delhivery 's key endeavor in mid-mile is to increase the utilisation on a deadweight basis from current ~80 per cent levels at a portfolio level. In such a context, the business development team in PTL is focusing on densifying lanes low on utilisation on deadweight (higher salience of low-density Express Parcel). Capex in large facilities (Lonad, Hoskote) is already spent, with no large gateway planned over the next few years.

There are also limitations to capex from tractor trailers (75 per cent salient already) and sorters (acquired through the Ecom Express acquisition). Our conversation also brought out focus on matching costs with changing utilisation in terms of employees and vehicles. The dominant share of mid-mile transportation journeys is to a destination without a stopover, benefiting from Delhivery's mesh network structure. The endeavor is to minimize time of inventory at the gateway with an ideal time of four hours.

Growing salience of Meesho a net positive for growth even if hit rates normalise Meesho's insourcing has meaningfully reduced over the past two quarters, leading to a large 60 per cent+ Y-o-Y growth in Express Parcel volumes in Q4FY26E. Existing hit rates of Delhivery with Meesho may not be sustained forever. We model Meesho separately inside our estimates, bringing down existing ~23 per cent hit rate of Delhivery (at ~50 per cent insourcing) to ~17 per cent (at ~57 per cent insourcing) over time.

Strong growth of Meesho's overall volumes despite reducing hit rate implies a strong 23 per cent CAGR in Express Parcel volumes over FY2026-28. The same assumes a modest ~11 per cent CAGR in volumes beyond Meesho. We increase Delhivery stock's fair value to ₹590 (₹570 earlier), factoring in strong EPL growth. We increase our Express Parcel estimates for Delhivery, while broadly retaining our service Ebitda assumptions. We factor in lower tax outgo based on past losses, leading to a 50-146 per cent increase in EPS estimates.

Fiem Industries (FIEM) - BUY

CMP - ₹2,255 Fair Value - ₹2,809 Resistance - ₹2,325/₹2,365 Support - ₹2,205/₹2,175