Stocks to buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Delhivery, Ather Energy, says Ajit Mishra

Market outlook by Ajit Mishra: The analyst from Religare Broking expects Nifty to consolidate in the near-term; among stocks he recommends Delhivery, Ather Energy and Aurobindo Pharma.

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking recommends buy on Delhivery, Ather Energy and Aurobindo Pharma.