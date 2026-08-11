Tech view: Avalon Technologies, Healthcare Global on analyst radar

Avalon Technologies: LTP: ₹1,965

View: Buy; Target: ₹2,200; SL: 1700

With the breakout holding above the previous resistance zone, the stock is well-positioned to extend its gains in the coming weeks towards 2200. All longs may be protected with stop loss placed below ₹1,700.

Momentum indicators have also turned constructive, with the MACD witnessing a bullish signal-line crossover and histogram expansion, suggesting strengthening upside momentum. Additionally, the stock has reclaimed key resistance levels and is trading above its recent range highs, opening the door for further price appreciation.

The breakout is supported by rising volumes, which enhances confidence in the continuation of the uptrend. While RSI has moved into the higher zone, it remains consistent with strong trending stocks and does not yet signal a reversal.

As long as HCG sustains above the breakout zone near ₹700, the bullish structure remains intact and we may expect a move towards ₹760 over the near term, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹688 to manage downside risk.