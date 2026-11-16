Bajaj Finance, Radico, Clean Science top stock ideas by Choice Broking

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Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Choice Broking. Buy Bajaj Finance in Cash @ ₹1,117, SL @ ₹1,050, TGT @ ₹1,250 Bajaj Finance
has witnessed a strong recovery from its crucial support zone of ₹905, followed by a decisive breakout above the intermediate resistance level of ₹1,100. The stock closed at ₹1,117, reflecting renewed buying interest and improving market sentiment.
On the daily chart, the stock is trading comfortably above its key 50-day and 200-day EMAs, indicating strength in both the short- and long-term trends.
Furthermore, the price has moved above the Ichimoku Cloud, signalling an improvement in the overall trend structure and reinforcing the bullish outlook.
From a momentum perspective, the RSI is currently placed at 72.09, indicating strong buying momentum, although it has entered the overbought territory. Despite the elevated RSI reading, the price action continues to reflect underlying strength, keeping the overall technical outlook positive.
Going ahead, sustaining above the ₹1,100 breakout zone will be crucial to maintaining the upward momentum. The immediate upside hurdle is placed around the previous swing high of ₹1,176, and a decisive move above this level could pave the way for further gains.
Considering the overall technical setup, traders can look for buying opportunities in Bajaj Finance at the current market price of ₹1,117, with an upside target of ₹1,250 and a closing stop-loss of ₹1,050. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Buy Radico Khaitan in Cash @ ₹4,600, SL @ ₹4,450, TGT @ ₹4,900 Radico Khaitan
has witnessed a strong breakout from a Descending Channel pattern on the daily chart, supported by a noticeable rise in trading volumes, indicating increased buying interest and strengthening bullish sentiment.
The technical setup has further improved with the 20-day EMA moving above the 50-day EMA, signalling a positive shift in the short-term trend.
Additionally, the positive Supertrend indicator reinforces the prevailing bullish outlook, while the RSI at 58.50 reflects strengthening momentum and indicates room for further upside.
Going ahead, sustaining above the breakout zone will be crucial to maintaining the positive momentum and supporting the next leg of the rally.
Based on the prevailing chart structure, the stock could potentially move towards the upside target of ₹4,900, traders can maintain a stop-loss at ₹4,450 to manage downside risk. Buy Clean Science and Technology in Cash @ ₹724, SL @ ₹688, TGT @ ₹800 Clean Science and Technology
has witnessed a positive turnaround on the daily chart, breaking above the previous two sessions' highs with a strong bullish candle, indicating a revival in buying interest after the recent corrective phase.
The stock has also reclaimed and closed above its 20-day EMA, currently placed at ₹718.80, signalling an improvement in the short-term trend. Sustaining above this moving average will be important to carry forward the ongoing recovery.
Adding to the positive setup, the RSI indicator has generated a bullish crossover from the oversold territory, suggesting that the prevailing selling pressure is gradually easing and momentum is shifting in favour of buyers.
Going ahead, sustained trading above the ₹718 level could support the stock's upward move towards the next target of ₹800. However, a failure to hold above the short-term moving average may weaken the recovery.
Traders can maintain a stop-loss at ₹688 to manage downside risk. Overall, the technical outlook has turned positive, with improving price action and momentum indicators supporting the potential for further upside.