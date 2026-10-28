Bharti Airtel, MCX, Laurus Labs look bullish on charts: Chandan Taparia

Stocks to buy: MCX has formed a bullish candle, reclaimed the 50-DEMA and started making higher highs, indicating renewed buying interest, explains Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends MCX, Bharti Airtel and Laurus Labs.