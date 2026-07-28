DCB Bank, Dr Lal Path among Kotak Securities' top tech ideas; here's why

Stock picks: Investment ideas by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

DCB Bank – BUY

CMP – ₹191

FV – ₹225

Resistance – ₹199/205

Support – ₹188/185

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DCB Bank is a niche private sector bank with a well-diversified, predominantly secured lending franchise focused on retail, MSME and agriculture segments. Its loan book is anchored by mortgages (39 per cent of advances), agriculture (24 per cent), corporate loans (8 per cent), MSME/SME (8 per cent) and other retail products, including the rapidly growing gold loan portfolio. The bank has consciously shifted its portfolio toward granular, secured lending, improving the risk profile while maintaining healthy growth.

Geographically, DCB has a diversified pan-India presence with a stronger footprint across western and southern India, while continuing to expand selectively into underpenetrated markets. We like DCB Bank for its consistent execution and ability to deliver predictable operating performance. The bank reported healthy 1QFY27 earnings growth of 35 per cent YoY, driven by a sharp decline in credit costs, while maintaining robust loan growth of 17 per cent YoY and stable NIMs of 3.4 per cent. Asset quality remained resilient, with GNPA/NNPA at 2.4 per cent/0.8 per cent, despite a temporary rise in gold loan slippages. Management remains confident of maintaining GNPA below 2.5 per cent and NNPA below 1 per cent, supported by conservative underwriting standards and adequate provision buffers.

Growth visibility remains healthy, supported by strong momentum in secured retail products. Gold loans grew 125 per cent YoY and management continues to see significant runway in this segment given its attractive risk-reward profile. Meanwhile, mortgage originations remain focused on higher-ticket, self-sourced customers, while structural changes in the MSME business are expected to revive growth over time. We expect loan and deposit CAGR of ~19-20 per cent over FY26-29E, supported by improving operating leverage and a stable funding profile. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Despite improving fundamentals, the stock continues to trade at attractive valuations of 0.9x FY27E P/BV. Return ratios are expected to improve steadily, with RoE rising from 12.0 per cent in FY26 to 13.3 per cent in FY27E and 14.4 per cent in FY28E, while earnings are projected to grow at nearly 20 per cent CAGR. Given its superior growth, improving profitability, resilient asset quality and persistent valuation discount to peers, we believe DCB Bank offers an attractive risk-reward opportunity.

Dr Lal Path Labs – BUY CMP – ₹1,820 FV – ₹2,030 Resistance – ₹1,860/1,920 Support – ₹1,780/1,720 Dr Lal PathLabs is one of India's largest and most trusted diagnostic service providers, with over 75 years of experience in pathology and preventive healthcare. Founded in 1949, the company today operates an extensive network of more than 300 laboratories, 7,700 patient service centres and nearly 14,000 collection points, offering over 4,800 diagnostic tests and health packages across the country. Its business is primarily focused on pathology testing, including routine diagnostics, preventive health check-ups, specialised and high-end tests such as molecular diagnostics, genetics and oncology. Over the years, the company has built a strong brand, backed by technology, quality standards and one of the widest diagnostic networks in India.

The company delivered an impressive start to FY27, reporting its strongest quarterly sales growth in nearly five years. Revenue grew 19 per cent year-on-year, supported by healthy growth in patient and sample volumes along with better realisations. Higher prices under government health schemes such as CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) and ECHS (Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme), along with an increasing contribution from specialised tests, helped improve average revenue per test. At the same time, operating leverage led to healthy margin expansion, highlighting the strength of the company's business model. Growth continues to be driven by structural factors rather than one-off events. India is witnessing rising awareness around preventive healthcare, increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases and a gradual shift from unorganised diagnostic centres to organised players like Dr Lal PathLabs. The company is also expanding its presence in smaller towns through its rural outreach programme while Suburban Diagnostics continues to improve its performance in western India.

International expansion has also begun with the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai, while management remains open to selective opportunities in other overseas markets over the longer term. Financially, Dr Lal PathLabs continues to stand out with strong cash generation, high return ratios and a debt-free balance sheet, allowing it to invest in network expansion while maintaining healthy profitability. Management expects to deliver mid-teen revenue growth in FY27, supported by sustained volume growth and an improving mix of specialised tests. While competitive pricing from online diagnostic platforms remains a challenge, the company's strong brand, wide network and focus on quality should help it maintain its leadership position.