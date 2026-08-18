Disclaimer: This article is written by Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stock ideas by Shrikant Chouhan for August 18

Fractal Analytics – BUY

CMP – ₹818

FV – ₹1000

Resistance – ₹860-890

Support – ₹790-770

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Fractal is a leading pureplay provider of enterprise data, analytics and AI (DAAI) services. We expect robust 16.6 per cent US$ revenue CAGR over FY2026-29E, with growth accelerating in FY2028E and FY2029E as enterprise AI adoption scales rapidly. Operating leverage and lower absolute ESOP expense should drive 300 bps of EBITDA margin expansion. We expect a strong 36 per cent adjusted PAT CAGR over FY2026-29E. Fractal has strong long-term growth characteristics due to strong market tailwinds and sustained leadership position. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and value the stock on a SoTP basis with a Fair Value of ₹1,000.

A leading pureplay in the data, analytics and AI services market Fractal helps large enterprises improve business outcomes through a consulting-led approach to data, analytics and AI. Its strong reputation enables it to attract both high-quality clients and top-tier talent. Strong innovation culture and sustained investment in R&D allow it to remain at the forefront of technology trends while offering differentiated solutions through its proprietary product portfolio. Fractal serves 112 must-win clients (MWCs), a proxy for large enterprises. Its ability to scale six client accounts to annual revenues of US$20 million highlights strong account mining and cross-selling capabilities. Despite an industry-wide shortage of AI talent, Fractal has maintained healthy attrition levels and a high Glassdoor rating, reflecting its employee value proposition and organizational culture.

Well positioned to benefit from accelerating enterprise AI adoption The global DAAI services market is expected to grow at a healthy 16.7 per cent CAGR through FY2030E. We expect Fractal to deliver a broadly similar US$ revenue CAGR of 16.6 per cent over FY2026-29E. Technology leadership, a rich client base and healthy talent retention position Fractal well to take advantage of new growth opportunities as AI adoption accelerates across enterprises. Fractal can become a strategic partner as AI becomes central to businesses We expect AI to become central to enterprise business operations, as advanced AI, agents and agentic AI proliferate. Fractal’s role can expand from being a strategic vendor for DAAI services to a strategic vendor for services across the enterprise. This will unlock strong growth potential and enable wallet share gains, with opportunities in software engineering and CX BPO expanding due to AI-driven operations.

Key risks Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Key risks are high revenue concentration among clients, geographies and verticals, technology breakthroughs in AI self-recursive improvements that could reduce demand for specialized services, intensifying competition and deflationary pressures in the base business. Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd – BUY CMP – ₹504 FV – ₹575 Resistance – ₹525-535 Support – ₹490-480 Leela reported better-than-expected Q1FY27 revenues (+28 per cent Y-o-Y), EBITDA (+41 per cent Y-o-Y) and PAT. EBITDA margin expanded 380 bps Y-o-Y to 40.7 per cent on the back of improved room rates and contained costs. Owned portfolio witnessed 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in ARR to Rs20,722/ day and 390 bps Y-o-Y improvement in occupancy to 67.5 per cent in Q1FY27, leading to 17 per cent Y-o-Y RevPAR growth to ₹13,982/ day. Management highlighted that domestic room revenues grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y, leading to an increase in the share of revenues from domestic customers to 58 per cent from 54 per cent in Q1FY26. In addition, international business is starting to recover as geopolitical tensions ease.

Leela continues to outperform the industry, even as international demand is gradually recovering after the easing of geopolitical tensions. Leela has announced a 30-key wildlife resort at Tadoba, Maharashtra, at a planned capex of ₹120 crore, with the commissioning targeted in FY31. Leela now has 812 keys in its owned pipeline, including the recently announced wildlife resort–these would be commissioned progressively over the next 4-5 years. Further, it has 283 managed keys across Mumbai, Sikkim and Jaisalmer to be commissioned over the next two years. Leela plans to expand its portfolio to 5,257 keys across 25 hotels by FY30E, with 2,646 owned keys. Leela’s gross debt stood at ~₹1,500 crore as of June 2026, while the net debt stood at ~₹1,330 crore as of June 2026.