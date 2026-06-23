Stocks to buy today: Geojit recommends Viyash, Samhi, Engineers India

Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Investments sees up to 11% upside in Viyash Scientific, Samhi Hotels and Engineers India based on the chart set-up.

Stocks to buy today: Anand James of Geojit recommends to buy Viyash, Samhi Hotels and Engineers India.