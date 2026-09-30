Here's why Chandan Taparia is bullish on Paytm, Sona BLW

Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal flags formation of a 'bullish' candle, and respect of the 50-DEMA support as the key positive factors for Paytm stock on technical charts.

Stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal recommends Paytm, Sona BLW Precision.