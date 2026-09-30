Here's why Chandan Taparia is bullish on Paytm, Sona BLW

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook by Motilal Oswal
Nifty index opened negative and broke below its immediate support levels with intense selling pressure in the first hour and it approached 22,550 zones. It witnessed some support based buying thereafter and finally managed to close above 22,700 zones. It formed a hammer like candle on the daily frame and has been making lower lows from the last four sessions. Now till it holds below 22,800 zones weakness could be seen towards 22,600 then 22,500 levels while on the upside hurdles can be seen at 22,900 then 23,000 zones. On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 23,000 then 23,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 22,000 then 22,600 strike. Call writing is seen at 23,000 then 22,700 strike while Put writing is seen at 22,700 then 22,600 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 22,400 to 23,100 zones while an immediate range between 22,500 to 22,900 levels. Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and drifted towards 53,800 zones in the initial hour of the session. However gradual recovery was seen from lower levels towards 54,400 zones in the latter part of the session. It formed a Doji kind of pattern on daily scale as some buying is visible at lower zones but multiple hurdles are intact at higher levels. Now till it holds below 54,500 zones weakness could be seen towards 54,000 then 53,750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54,750 then 55,000 zones.
Stock to buy by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
One 97 Communications (PAYTM) CMP ₹1,683 | SL ₹1,630 | TGT ₹1,770 Paytm stock has negated its lower-top sequence of the last 4–5 sessions and formed a bullish candle. It is respecting the 50 DEMA and showing signs of a bounce towards the previous swing high. Sustaining above ₹1,700 zones can trigger a fast move on the upside. Sona BLW Precision Forgings (SONACOM) CMP ₹815 | SL ₹790 | TGT ₹860 Sona BLW stock is in an overall uptrend and continues to respect its 50 DEMA, indicating sustained buying interest on dips. It is now on the verge of ATH breakout above ₹840 zones. Sustaining above this level could trigger a fresh up move towards new life highs. RSI is also inching higher.