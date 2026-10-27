Here's why Kotak Neo recommends 'Buy' rating on ICICI Bank; 'Add' Nykaa

Nykaa offers an attractive combination of category leadership, strong execution, multiple growth levers, and improving profitability, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo.

Kotak Neo has a 'Buy' rating on ICICI Bank, and maintains 'Add' rating on Nykaa.