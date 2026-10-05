IDBI Bank, Lal PathLabs, Welspun Living: Top stock ideas by Choice Broking

Stocks to buy today: IDBI Bank has moved above both its 50-day EMA, which indicates that the near-term trend is turning positive, says Sachin Gupta of Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy today: Choice Broking is bullish on IDBI Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs and Welspun Living.