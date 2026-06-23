Stock ideas by Kotak Securities: 'Buy' Bajaj Finserv; 'Add' on Century Ply

Stocks to buy today: Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities has recommended a 'Buy' on Bajaj Finserv with an anticipated fair value of ₹2,430.

Stocks recommends by Kotak Securities: Buy Bajaj Finserv, Add Century Plyboards