View: BUY Last close: ₹1,783 Fair Value: ₹2,430 Resistance: ₹1,810-₹1,850 Support: ₹1,750-1,720Bajaj Finserv Ltd. is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its major holding and financial services include Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Allianz General and Allianz Life insurance, Bajaj Housing and the mutual fund business under the name Finserv Asset Management ltd. Taking a bottom up approach, Bajaj Life reported strong 29 per cent YoY VNB growth in 4QFY26, driven by 240 bps YoY VNB margin compression to 24.5 per cent and 15.7 per cent YoY APE growth supported by the group insurance business. Despite the drag of ITC disallowance after GST exemption (500 bps), VNB margins were up 240 bps YoY due to the benefit of Bajaj Life 2.0 transformation efforts. We expect APE growth to remain moderate at 13 per cent and VNB margins to remain stable at 19 per cent. Further on the General insurance front the business reported flat Gross written premium in Q4FY26. Retail and group health premiums were up 17-23 per cent YoY, supporting overall GWP growth. Growth in motor and commercial line was muted at 5 per cent YoY during the quarter. Investments yields were down to 6.2 per cent in Q4 due to volatility in Equity markets and a rise in bond yields. Overall GWP growth will likely remain muted at 5 per cent in FY2027E (up 8 per cent YoY in FY2026) due to a drag in commercial lines and motor, owing to elevated competition. Bajaj Finance reported 22 per cent earnings growth wit Net Interest Income growth of 20 per cent, driven by 22 per cent AUM growth. We expect it to deliver 22 per cent loan growth in FY27 in line with managements growth guidance of 22-24 per cent. Credit Cost saw a reduction of 40bps to 1.6 per cent. Asset quality trend largely remains positive with reduction in gross stage 3 and stage 2 loans.
Century Plyboards
View: ADD Last close: ₹754 Fair Value: ₹853 Resistance: ₹780-₹800 Support: ₹730-₹710Century Plyboards reported healthy growth in revenue and EBITDA on a YoY basis in Q4FY26. The company reported strong double-digit revenue growth across all the segments. Plywood and laminate segment posted improvement in EBITDA margin during Q4FY26. In FY26, revenue/EBITDA/adjusted PBT growth stood at 19 per cent/35 per cent/27 per cent YoY, respectively. The company has invested more than ~Rs2,000 cr on capacity addition, which includes new plant for MDF, laminate and particle board segment. We expect the new capacities to support growth opportunities over the next couple of years. In the plywood segment, the current capacity utilization is ~100 per cent and accordingly the company is increasing capacity by 30 per cent in FY27E. The increased capacity is expected to come from brownfield expansion of existing capacity and the upcoming Hoshiarpur plant. In laminates, the company saw improvement in FY26E. In the domestic laminates market, the company worked on pricing, go-to-market strategy and changes in the leadership team. For laminate exports, the company has added larger capacity presses. The management expects to outperform the laminate industry growth in the coming years. In the particle board segment, the company has recently started the new greenfield plant in Chennai. The company has announced new round of capex for the plywood, particle board and the MDF segment for future growth. We expect the company’s revenue growth to remain robust over FY26-28E, supported by capacity addition across multiple product segments. EBITDA margin improved by ~140 bps in FY26 and we expect the margin improvement trend to continue going forward. Over FY26-FY28E, we expect EBITDA margin to improve, led by expected decline in raw material price (from current high levels), increased capacity utilization at new plants, expected improvement in pricing scenario and operating leverage. We have an ADD rating with a fair value of Rs853. We have valued the stock at a PE of 33x on FY28E earnings. (Disclaimer: This article is by Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)