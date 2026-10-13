Kotak Neo's Shrikant Chouhan bullish on BEL, Greenply; check targets

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Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): Add

CMP: ₹374

FV: ₹410

Resistance: ₹383, ₹390

Support: ₹366, ₹360

Missiles are emerging as BEL’s second-largest growth vertical after electronics, supported by its participation in key programs such as QRSAM, Pralay, Nirbhay/LRLACM and Project Kusha. Missile revenues are expected to scale up to a high-double-digit share of overall revenues over the next 2–3 years. The approximately ₹30,000 crore QRSAM program remains the most important near-term growth catalyst. Under Project Kusha, India’s indigenous long-range air-defence initiative, BEL is keen to be selected by DRDO as the lead integrator, with BDL manufacturing the missiles.

In the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, BEL is among the three shortlisted consortia following technical evaluation. The company remains hopeful of emerging as the L1 bidder alongside L&T, with an equal work-share arrangement already locked in, offering potential long-term growth opportunities.