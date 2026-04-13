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Stocks to buy today: M&M, Waaree Energies; check target, stop-loss

M&M and Waaree Energies shares show strong bullish technical setups. Osho Krishan of Angel One recommend 'Buy' with defined stop losses and target prices.

stock markets, trading
stock markets, trading
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 6:47 AM IST
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Stocks to Buy Today: Recommendations by Osho Krishan of Angel One

NSE Scrip – M&M
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹3259
 
M&M has witnessed a strong recovery over the past week, moving decisively above its 20-day EMA on the daily chart after an extended corrective phase. The uptrend is supported by a runaway bullish gap and improving technical indicators, suggesting continued upward momentum. From a risk-reward perspective, the stock is currently positioned in an attractive zone, offering favorable opportunities for accumulation for investors with a near to medium-term horizon.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY M&M around ₹3220-3200 | Stop-loss: ₹3020 | Target: ₹3450-3500
 
NSE Scrip – Waaree Energies
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹3281
 
WAAREEENER has maintained a sustained move above its 200-DSMA in recent weeks, reinforced by a breakout in the latest sessions. The stock has formed multiple bullish patterns, including a double bottom and a flag breakout, indicating a strong structural setup and a favorable near-term outlook. Additionally, technical indicators remain well aligned with price momentum, further strengthening the bullish bias and supporting the potential for continued upside.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY WAAREEENER around ₹3250-3200 | Stop-loss: ₹3050 | Target: ₹3500-3560  (Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, sr. research analyst - equity and derivatives, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
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Topics :Stocks to buy todayMarket technicalsM&MMahindra GroupShare Market TodayWaaree EnergiesStock Recommendations

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

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