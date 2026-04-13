NSE Scrip – M&M

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹3259

Hence, we recommend to BUY M&M around ₹3220-3200 | Stop-loss: ₹3020 | Target: ₹3450-3500

NSE Scrip – Waaree Energies

View - Bullish

Last Close – ₹3281

WAAREEENER has maintained a sustained move above its 200-DSMA in recent weeks, reinforced by a breakout in the latest sessions. The stock has formed multiple bullish patterns, including a double bottom and a flag breakout, indicating a strong structural setup and a favorable near-term outlook. Additionally, technical indicators remain well aligned with price momentum, further strengthening the bullish bias and supporting the potential for continued upside.

Hence, we recommend to BUY WAAREEENER around ₹3250-3200 | Stop-loss: ₹3050 | Target: ₹3500-3560 (Disclaimer: This article is by Osho Krishan, sr. research analyst - equity and derivatives, Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)