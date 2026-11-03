Mankind Pharma, Dr Lal: Shrikant Chouhan bullish on 2 healthcare stocks

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

Stocks to buy today

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, Kotak Neo

Mankind Pharma: Buy

CMP: ₹2,465

FV: ₹3,035

Resistance: ₹2,550-2,600

Also Read

Support: ₹2,430-2,380

Mankind Pharma delivered a strong Q2FY27 performance, supported by healthy growth across domestic formulations, BSV and international markets. Mankind posted 17 per cent Y-o-Y sales growth in Q2FY27, while Ebitda grew faster at 27 per cent Y-o-Y, resulting in 210 bps Y-o-Y margin expansion to 27 per cent, driven by gross margin gains and operating leverage. As per IQVIA, Mankind delivered 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in secondary prescription sales in Q2FY27, 100 bps ahead of the IPM. More importantly, the volume growth trajectory continued to strengthen, rising to 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y from 4.7 per cent in Q1FY27 and 0.5 per cent/2.3 per cent in FY25/FY26. BSV sustained its +20 per cent Y-o-Y growth trajectory, supported by robust performance across domestic and international markets. Management expects international sales to maintain double-digit growth in FY27, driven by new US launches and deeper penetration of BSV’s branded specialty portfolio in emerging markets.

Mankind has highlighted eight pillars to drive the next leg of growth. The company aims to increase its chronic mix to 50 per cent by FY30E from ~39 per cent currently, supported by new specialty divisions and field-force expansion, while scaling the hospital business to ~5 per cent of sales from ~1.7 per cent and targeting a Top 3 position across 10 focus states. The company aims to create more megabrands from its existing portfolio and broaden its OTC presence beyond sexual wellness into wider wellness segments and new-age channels. Alongside, BSV provides a scalable platform in high-barrier specialty and biologics segments, supported by deeper market penetration and geographic expansion. Mankind remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, prioritizing debt reduction, growth capex, R&D/in-licensing and acquisitions of innovative assets such as ACTx.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE After a prolonged restructuring impact, Mankind’s base business is showing tangible signs of recovery, reflected in improving volume growth, a richer chronic-care product mix and sustained momentum in BSV. Post a subdued FY2026, we forecast ~23 per cent overall EPS CAGR over FY26-29E. Dr Lal Pathlabs: Buy CMP: ₹1,888 FV: ₹2,150 Resistance: ₹1,920-1,960 Support: ₹1,840-1,800 Dr Lal PathLabs is one of India's leading diagnostic service providers, with a strong presence across pathology, wellness and preventive healthcare testing. The company operates an extensive hub-and-spoke network comprising reference laboratories, patient service centres and collection points across the country, enabling it to serve a large and growing customer base. Its business is predominantly B2C focused, supported by a trusted brand, strong quality standards and a growing portfolio of specialized and preventive healthcare offerings. Over the years, DLPL has strengthened its presence beyond its traditional North India markets through network expansion and acquisitions, while also exploring selective international opportunities.

We remain positive on DLPL given its strong positioning in a structurally attractive diagnostics industry. Rising health awareness, increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases and the ongoing shift from unorganized to organized diagnostic players continue to drive industry growth. DLPL is well placed to capture this opportunity through its strong brand equity, extensive network, high service quality and leadership in preventive healthcare diagnostics. The company is also benefiting from calibrated expansion into underserved markets, including rural areas, where its outreach initiatives are helping deepen customer penetration and widen its addressable market. Operational performance has remained robust. DLPL reported a strong start to FY27, delivering its highest revenue growth in nearly five years, led by healthy test volume growth, improved realization per test and an increasing contribution from specialized diagnostics. Preventive healthcare package Swasthfit continues to gain traction, while Suburban Diagnostics is witnessing improving performance and emerging as an important growth driver in western India. Volume growth has steadily improved over the last two years, reflecting healthy demand trends across geographies. Management remains confident of delivering mid-teen revenue growth in FY27, supported by continued volume momentum, favourable mix and network additions.