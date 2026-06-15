Nifty reclaims 20-DEMA; JSW Infra, GMR Airports top stock picks: Angel One

The Nifty has broken above the recent swing high near the 23,530 mark decisively, indicating a possible reversal in the immediate trend, says Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst at Angel One.

Nifty reclaims 20-DEMA, indicates likely trend reversal, says Angel One