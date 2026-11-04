Nifty rose for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, jumping 370 points to close at 23,810. This marked the benchmark’s biggest four-session rally since April 8, 2026. The index opened 142 points higher and continued to add gains through the session, finishing at the day’s high.
Nifty has now gained more than 1,200 points over the past seven trading sessions, reflecting a strong comeback from recent lows.
After clearing the 20-DEMA and 50-DEMA, the index has also moved above its 100-DEMA, indicating improving medium-term momentum. The next resistance levels are placed at 23,903 and 24,012, corresponding to the 200-day EMA and 200-day SMA, respectively. Support has shifted higher to 23,500. A pullback toward this level could be used as a buying opportunity, as long as the index holds above it. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stocks to buy today
Buy Maruti Suzuki ₹11,828
SL: 10,985 | Target ₹12,920
Maruti Suzuki Stock price has surpassed 20 DEMA resistance. Stock price has also surpassed triple top resistance placed near ₹11,650. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Daily RSI has been sustaining above benchmark level of 50. Daily MACD has been rising and holding above its signal line.
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank ₹462
SL: 430 | Target: ₹495
Kotak Mahindra Bank stock price is about to surpass multi top resistance. Primary trend of the stock is bullish as it has been holding above key moving averages. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Weekly RSI has been sustaining above benchmark level of 50. Weekly MACD has been rising and holding above zero and signal line
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