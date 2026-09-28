Nifty's tech setup extremely weak, says Osho Krishan; shares 3 stock ideas

Disclaimer: This article is written by Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical & derivative research, Angel One. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nifty outlook

With no respite from the selling pressure, the benchmark index witnessed its seventh consecutive week of decline. The week began subdued; however, a sharp mid-week sell-off breached key technical support levels and dragged the Nifty50 to a 25-week low. The index eventually settled around the 23140 zone, down nearly 0.90% for the week. Persistent weakness in market sentiment, coupled with negative global and domestic developments, kept the index under pressure throughout the week, highlighting continued caution among market participants.

The technical setup remains extremely weak, with the weekly RSI offering limited support, while the broader macro backdrop continues to reinforce the bearish undertone. Historically, the Nifty50 index has remained in a lower-bottom formation; even when the 14-day RSI has rebounded from oversold territory, the recovery has yet to translate into meaningful price strength. At the psychological 23,000 level, significant Put writing provides the last line of support for the bulls. However, a failure to sustain this crucial zone could trigger another leg of correction in the benchmark index. On the levels front, 23,000 remains the key support and a critical level for the bulls to defend. A decisive breakdown below this mark could accelerate the decline toward the 22,800-22,700 zone over the intermediate term. On the upside, the bearish gap around 23,280-23,350 is expected to act as an immediate hurdle and may cap any rebound attempt. Beyond this, the sacrosanct resistance zone at 23,500-23,550 remains crucial. Only a decisive and sustained move above this range could signal a meaningful reversal in the prevailing downtrend and offer some respite from the ongoing selling pressure.

Going ahead, we maintain our cautious stance and recommend closely monitoring global developments over the weekend, as they have increasingly emerged as key catalysts for the domestic market setup. The broader market structure has weakened meaningfully this week, signalling underlying fragility. In the absence of a positive trigger, the bulls are likely to remain on the side lines. Until clarity emerges, investors should avoid aggressive positioning and continue to adhere to prudent risk-management measures. Stocks to buy today (September 28) - Recommendations by Osho Krishan 1. NSE Scrip – BALRAMCHIN View - Bullish Last Close – ₹685 Balrampur Chini Following a price breakout on the candlestick charts across all timeframes, accompanied by very high volumes, the stock has since undergone a retest of its breakout zone. The retracement has occurred on diminishing volumes, pointing towards an absence of significant supply and indicating that the breakout remains technically healthy. The SuperTrend along with other technical parameters represents a buoyant undertone, suggesting opportunity to utilize the recent correction for accumulation.

Hence, we recommend to BUY BALRAMCHIN around ₹675-670| SL: ₹625| TGT: ₹760-770 2. NSE Scrip – HBLENGINE View - Bullish Last Close – ₹806 HBL Engg A sharp rebound following the breakout from the Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern on the daily chart has reinforced the broader structural breakout above the descending trendline. Furthermore, the positive crossover of the 20 and 50-day EMA strengthens the bullish setup, while the formation of higher lows indicates improving price structure. Collectively, these technical indicators align to support a sustained bullish undertone and reinforce the positive momentum. Hence, we recommend to BUY HBLENGINE around ₹790-780 | SL: ₹720| TGT: ₹875-900