Angel One: Nifty's technical setup remains weak; Trent among 3 stock ideas

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After eight consecutive weeks of sustained selling pressure, which dragged the benchmark index down by over 10% and pushed key technical indicators into deeply oversold territory, the bulls finally staged a recovery, bringing the prolonged losing streak to a halt.

While the broader technical structure remains weak, with the formation of lower bottoms indicating a persistent bearish trend, the index is approaching a crucial support zone, coinciding with the lows recorded in April 2026 and April 2025. ‘Doji’ candlestick on the weekly chart

Additionally, the formation of a ‘Doji’ candlestick on the weekly chart offers a glimmer of hope for a potential relief rally. However, the overall market outlook remains cautious, with a decisive breakout above the previous swing high still required to signal a meaningful trend reversal.