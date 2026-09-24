Nifty showing signs of trend reversal; buy the dips says Jatin Gedia

Disclaimer: This article is written by Jatin Gedia, VP, technical research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook today
Nifty witnessed buying interest from the 23,300 levels and closed in the green above the falling channel indicating signs of a trend reversal. It traded within the previous session's range (23,280 - 23,490), suggesting consolidation. A breach above 23,500 would lead to a rally towards 23,750 which is the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the entire decline from 24,774 to 23,100. Failure to surpass 23,500 could lead to a decline toward the support zone of 23,300 - 23,200. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, dips toward the 23,300 support zone should be considered a buying opportunity for an upside move toward 23,750, with a stoploss placed at 23,000. Bank Nifty continues to consolidate between 56,000 - 57,000. A decisive breach of this range on either side shall lead to a trending move. A break above 57,000 would lead to a rally towards 58,200 while a breach below 56,000 could lead to a decline towards 54,500. Divergence between the price action of the key heavyweights ICICI BANK and HDFC BANK is causing this consolidation. Overall, we continue to maintain that Bank Nifty is likely to consolidate between 56,000 - 57,000.
Stocks to buy today by Teji Mandi Investment
Buy Indus Towers: ₹385.50 | SL: ₹374 | TGT: ₹406Indus Towers has broken out from an ending diagonal pattern suggesting a trend reversal. In the recent decline it took support at the 61.8 per cent retracement level (₹377) of the ₹368 - ₹392 rally resuming the uptrend. Positive crossover on the daily momentum indicator indicates a buy signal. Buy South Indian Bank: ₹47.14 | SL: ₹45.5 | TGT: ₹49South Indian Bank has completed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts and has witnessed buying interest from the ₹45 level. The upmove was accompanied by above-average volume, suggesting strong buying interest. Positive crossover on the daily momentum indicator suggests a buy signal. Sell Persistent Systems Sept futures: ₹5,260 | SL: ₹5,340 | TGT: ₹5,100 Persistent Systems has broken down from a three day consolidation, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the fall. Fall has been accompanied by a 9.28 per cent addition in open interest suggesting short buildup. Momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal.