Nifty showing signs of trend reversal; buy the dips says Jatin Gedia

The Nifty closed in the green above the falling channel on Wednesday indicating signs of a trend reversal, says Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi. The analyst is bullish on Indus Towers and South Indian Bank.

Market outlook, stock ideas on Thursday by Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi.