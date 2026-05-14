Buy NTPC Green, Balramchini, Trent: Analyst picks three stocks today

Nifty opened flat and experienced volatile trading throughout the day. After four days of continuous selling pressure, the price reached the support cluster of 23,300–23,400. This support zone coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (23,400) of the 22,182- 24,602 rally and the lower end of the gap area formed on April 8 earlier this month.

The stock has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, suggesting a resumption of the uptrend. It has sustained above the 20-day moving average, suggesting short term strength. The MACD indicator has a positive crossover, which signals a buy.

BUY BALRAMCHINI, CMP: ₹548.9, Stop-loss: ₹535, Target: ₹583

The stock has broken out of a triangle pattern, suggesting the resumption of the next leg of the upmove. The MACD indicator has a positive crossover, signaling a buy.

Buy TRENT, CMP: ₹4,084.5, Stop-loss: ₹4,000, Target: ₹4,430

The stock is a short-term uptrend and respects its 40 day average with dips towards it being bought. RSI is respecting the 50 levels, keeping the bullish sentiment intact.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Jatin Gedia , VP - technical research, Teji Mandi Investment Technologies. Views expressed are his own.)