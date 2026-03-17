Stocks to buy today: SBI, Jubilant Ingrevia top picks by analyst; check TP

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities:

SBI – BUY

CMP – ₹1,064

FV – ₹1,250

Resistance – ₹1,100-1150

State Bank of India (SBI) is India’s largest public sector bank with a dominant franchise across retail, corporate, SME, and agriculture lending. The bank has a strong liability franchise supported by a large branch network and digital ecosystem, enabling it to maintain a competitive cost of funds. SBI also benefits from a diversified financial services ecosystem through subsidiaries such as SBI Life, SBI Cards, SBI Mutual Fund, and SBI Capital Markets, which together contribute meaningfully to group valuation.

The bank has delivered a strong operating performance in recent quarters. Loan growth has remained healthy at around 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with broad-based growth across retail, SME, and corporate segments. Deposits have grown around 9 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by stable current account savings account (CASA) deposits and strong term deposit traction. Net interest margin has remained stable at approximately 3 per cent, reflecting SBI’s strong liability franchise and ability to manage rate cycle transitions.

Profitability metrics have improved significantly. SBI reported 25 per cent Y-o-Y earnings growth, driven by 40 per cent Y-o-Y growth in operating profit and strong non-interest income. Return ratios have also strengthened, with return on asset (RoA) at 1.2 per cent and return on equity (RoE) around 16 per cent, supported by controlled credit costs and improving asset quality. The bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) has declined to around 1.6 per cent, while net NPA remains low at 0.4 per cent, reflecting improved underwriting and recoveries. Capital adequacy also remains comfortable with a CET-1 ratio of about 13 per cent, providing room to support future growth.

Looking ahead, SBI is expected to maintain steady growth with loan growth of 13–14 per cent annually over the medium term, while deposits are expected to grow around 8–12 per cent. The bank is projected to deliver mid-teen RoE levels, supported by stable margins, strong operating leverage, and benign credit costs. The investment thesis for SBI is based on three key drivers. First, the bank benefits from a strong liability franchise and diversified loan growth, enabling consistent balance sheet expansion. Second, asset quality improvement and low credit costs provide visibility on sustainable profitability. Third, SBI’s subsidiary ecosystem creates additional value, with non-banking subsidiaries contributing a meaningful portion to the group valuation.

Overall, SBI’s improving profitability, strong balance sheet, and diversified growth drivers position it well to deliver sustainable earnings growth and gradual valuation re-rating over the medium term. Jubilant Ingrevia Limited – BUY CMP – ₹1,064

FV – ₹1,250

Resistance – ₹570-590

Support – ₹530-500 Jubilant Ingrevia Limited is a specialty chemicals company that operates across three core segments: Specialty Chemicals, Nutrition & Health Solutions, and Chemical Intermediates. The company was carved out of the Jubilant group’s life sciences chemicals business and today supplies products to a wide range of industries, including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and nutrition. The specialty chemicals segment is the most important growth driver. It includes pyridine and derivatives, diketene derivatives, and a growing contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) portfolio. These chemicals are used in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other high-value applications. This segment contributes the largest share of profits for the company and typically enjoys margins above 25 per cent.

The Nutrition & Health Solutions business focuses primarily on vitamin B3 (niacinamide/niacin) and choline products used in animal nutrition, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications. Demand in this segment has remained steady, especially in feed and cosmetic-grade products, although pricing has been somewhat volatile due to global supply dynamics. The third segment, chemical intermediates, produces acetyls and other basic chemical building blocks used in agrochemicals, pharma, and industrial chemicals. While this segment tends to be more cyclical due to commodity pricing, it provides scale and integration benefits for the company’s downstream specialty chemicals portfolio. Looking at the recent quarter, the business delivered stable performance despite pricing pressure across segments. Volumes remained healthy across all three segments, helping offset weaker realizations and keeping overall margins steady. The specialty chemicals segment continued to lead the growth trajectory, supported by strong demand from agrochemical and pharma customers.

One of the key upcoming catalysts is the start of shipments under a large agrochemical contract expected in March 2026. This deal alone could significantly boost the company’s specialty chemicals revenues over the next few years. In addition, the company currently has an order book of around ₹1,400 crore and another ₹800 crore worth of opportunities under advanced discussions, giving good visibility on future growth. Pricing trends are also starting to move in the company’s favour. Spreads in acetyls have widened recently, while vitamin B3 prices have strengthened sharply. This improvement in product spreads should support margins going forward. From a financial standpoint, the company maintains a healthy balance sheet with moderate leverage and stable return ratios. As the specialty chemicals and CDMO portfolio scales up, operating leverage should help improve profitability further.