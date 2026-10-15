Short-covering rally may take Nifty to 23,000-23,150, says analyst

Nifty outlook today: Jatin Gedia of Teji Mandi Investment said that if the Nifty surpasses the immediate hurdle at 22,800, it could trigger a short-covering rally towards 23,000-23,150.

Short-covering rally may take Nifty to 23,000-23,150, says analyst