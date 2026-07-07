Stocks to buy: Siemens Energy, Chola Fin, EID Parry; recommends Geojit

Technical stock picks: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments recommends 'Buy' on Siemens Energy India, EID Parry and Cholamandalam Investment on Tuesday.

Stocks to buy by Geojit on Tuesday: Siemens Energy, EID Parry and Cholamandalam Investment.