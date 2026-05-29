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Buy Siemens Energy, Supriya Lifescience, Exide Industries: Analyst

Stocks to buy: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza suggests buying Siemens Energy, Supriya Lifescience and Exide Industries

stocks to buy
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 8:18 AM IST
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Stocks to buy today suggested by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza

Siemens Energy India 

Siemens Energy India has delivered a decisive breakout above the crucial ₹3,600 resistance zone, indicating continuation of the broader bullish trend on the daily chart. The stock is trading firmly above all key moving averages, with the short-term EMAs positively aligned above long-term averages, confirming strong momentum and trend strength. 
 
The breakout is supported by a sharp rise in volumes, highlighting aggressive buying participation. RSI has moved above 70, reflecting powerful momentum, though some short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out after the sharp rally. Sustaining above ₹3,600 can trigger further upside towards ₹4,400 and ₹4,450 levels, while ₹3,450 remains an important support zone for maintaining the bullish outlook.
 
Buy range: ₹3,766
Stop-loss: ₹3,430
Target: ₹4,400

Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Lifescience is exhibiting a strong bullish breakout setup on the weekly chart after decisively moving above the long-term descending trendline resistance near ₹790–800. The stock is trading firmly above its key moving averages, reflecting sustained strength in the broader trend structure. 
 
RSI has sharply risen above 65, indicating strong momentum and renewed bying interest after a prolonged consolidation phase. The recent breakout is also supported by an improving price structure and higher lows formation, suggesting fresh accumulation by market participants.
 
Buy range: ₹807
Stop-loss: ₹758
Target: ₹907

Exide Industries 

Exide Industries has delivered a strong breakout from a large rounding bottom formation, indicating a major trend reversal on the daily chart. The stock has decisively crossed a key resistance zone with a sharp expansion in volumes, reflecting strong participation and aggressive buying momentum. Price action remains firmly above all major moving averages, confirming a positive trend across multiple time frames. 
 
The recent breakout after a prolonged consolidation phase suggests fresh accumulation and improving market sentiment. RSI has surged above 70, highlighting strong bullish momentum and sustained buying strength. The overall chart structure indicates that the stock is entering a fresh upward cycle with improving technical breadth and momentum confirmation.  
 
Buy range: ₹394
Stop-loss: ₹365  
Target: ₹442 
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza . Views expressed are his own.)
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Topics :Stock callstechnical callsSiemens IndiaSupriya LifescienceExide IndustriesMarket technicals

First Published: May 29 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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