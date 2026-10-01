Sona BLW, JSW Infra among 3 stock ideas by Bonanza; check key levels here

Stocks to buy today: Kunal Kamble, technical analyst at Bonanza Sona BLW stock has broken out of the falling channel that capped the price movement through August and September.

Stocks to buy: Tech analyst at Bonanza is bullish on Sona BLW, Edelweiss Financial Services and JSW Infrastructure. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)