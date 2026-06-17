Stocks to buy under ₹50: Analyst recommends Ola Electric, CBI, UCO Bank

Stocks to buy below ₹50: Om Mehra, technical research analyst believes that Ola Electric stock can surge another 24% toward the ₹53-₹54 zone; he is also bullish on UCO Bank and Central Bank of India.

Stocks under ₹50: Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities is bullish on Ola Electric, and 2 other bank stocks. (Photo: Shutterstock)