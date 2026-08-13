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Home / Markets / News / Vijaya Diagnostics, Vodafone Idea, PNB: Key levels to watch

Vijaya Diagnostics, Vodafone Idea, PNB: Key levels to watch

Stocks to buy today: Kunal Kamble of Bonanza has recommended three stocks to buy today: Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea and PNB.

stocks to buy today
Vijaya Diagnostics, Vodafone Idea, PNB: Key levels to watch
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 7:39 AM IST
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Vijaya Diagnostics
 
Vijaya Diagnostics has given a strong breakout above the ₹1,430 resistance zone with strong price action and improving volume. The stock is trading above all major EMAs, while RSI has moved above 70, indicating strong bullish momentum and supporting further upside.
 
Buy: ₹1,510 | Stop loss: ₹1,450 | Target: ₹1,625 
 
Vodafone Idea
 
Vodafone Idea has shown a strong recovery from the ₹12.60 support zone with positive price action and improving volume. The stock is trading above its major EMAs, while RSI has turned higher above 50, indicating improving momentum and supporting further upside.  
 
Buy: ₹13.5 | Stop loss: ₹12.6 | Target: ₹15.25 
 
Punjab National Bank
 
PNB has broken above the ₹115–116 resistance zone with strong bullish price action and improving volume. The stock is trading above its major EMAs, while RSI is above 70, indicating strong momentum and supporting further upside towards the target.  
 
Buy: ₹119 | Stop loss: ₹112 | Target: ₹132
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Topics :Market technicalsVodafone IdeaStocks to buy todayStocks to buyPNBPunjab National BankStock Market Todaystock market tradingMarkets NewsMarkets

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

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