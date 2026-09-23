Stocks to watch: Adani Group stocks, Coforge, Aditya Infotech, Innovision

Stocks to watch: GIFT Nifty trends are indicating a weak start for benchmark indices today, despite a marginal dip in oil prices. As of 7:45 AM, GIFT Nifty was down 58.5 points or 0.25 per cent at 23,341.5

Meanwhile, other Asian stocks tarded higher; South Korea's Kospi was up 0.13 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 also gained 0.05 per cent. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 was closed for trading on Wednesday.

In overnight trade in the US, Nasdaq notched a fresh record high for the second day amid a rally in AI-related stocks.

In commodities, oil prices fell marginally amid slight de-escalation in the West Asia crisis. Brent crude futures fell 0.43 per cent to $98.82 a barrel, while US WTI declined 0.80 per cent to $89.80 a barrel.

Stocks to Watch Adani Group stock: Five Adani Group companies, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions, have settled SEBI adjudication proceedings linked to the Hindenburg report. Aditya Infotech: ₹1,500 crore QIP opened on September 22, 2026, with a floor price of ₹3,648.43 per equity share. The company may offer up to a 5 per cent discount. Sapphire Foods: Receives GST show-cause notice of ₹516.84 crore under Tamil Nadu SGST Act for April 2023–March 2024. Receives another GST show-cause notice of ₹21.47 crore for FY23. Arvind SmartSpaces: Arvind Sylva crossed ₹500 crore in bookings within 30 days of launch, with 60 per cent of inventory absorbed by value. The Bengaluru project has a topline potential of ₹860 crore.

Coforge: Expanded AgenticOps capabilities under its Nuuron suite to help enterprises scale AI agents securely and efficiently. Cupid: Raises FY27 revenue guidance to ₹725–750 crore and net profit guidance to ₹210–225 crore. FY28 revenue guidance at ₹1,085 crore; FY29 revenue guidance at ₹1,500 crore. Targets ₹150 crore FY27 revenue from distribution expansion and sees ₹500 crore annual revenue potential. Innovision: Lock-in period ends for 54 per cent of outstanding shares. Pine Labs: Mastercard exited Pine Labs, selling its entire 4.31 per cent stake for ₹933.57 crore. Institutional buyers included Citigroup Global Markets, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SocieteGenerale, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley and ICICI Prudential.