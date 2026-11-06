Stocks to watch: Airtel, Titan, Blue Dart, Gland Pharma, ONGC, Britannia

The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Nifty 50 index, mirroring losses in global equities. The futures were quoted at 24,467.50, down 130 points or 0.53 per cent

Asia-Pacific markets were trading sharply lower as Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell as much as 8 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 8.8 per cent so far, triggering a circuit breaker.

Overnight, the S&P 500 settled 4.4 per cent lower after posting the worst session since April 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended 3.4 per cent and 5.5 per cent lower, respectively.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Brent crude rose in the Asia session on reports of fresh attacks on tankers in the West Asia region. Brent crude futures rose 1.2 per cent to $99.5 a barrel, and US WTI crude gained 0.98 per cent to $91.41 a barrel.

Stocks to watch Bharti Airtel: The The company’s Q2 performance was broadly in line with expectations, with ARPU rising to ₹271 from ₹264, supported by the withdrawal of cheaper ₹299 prepaid packs in August. The telecom operator’s Bharti Airtel reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit at ₹8,887 crore for the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27). Titan Company: The jewellery maker reported a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹20,614 crore in Q2FY27, while net profit more than doubled to ₹2,393 crore. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): The state-run oil explorer reported a 57.3 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone The state-run oil explorer reported a 57.3 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to ₹15,488.6 crore in Q2FY27 , while revenue rose 32.8 per cent to ₹43,875.2 crore.

Britannia Industries: The biscuit maker reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to ₹5,597.8 crore in Q2FY27, while The biscuit maker reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to ₹5,597.8 crore in Q2FY27, while net profit rose 10.2 per cent to ₹721 crore. Bikaji Foods: The company reported a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹921 crore in Q2FY27, while Ebitda declined 9.7 per cent to ₹102 crore and net profit fell 11.3 per cent to ₹71 crore. Rubicon Research: The pharmaceutical company reported a strong Q2FY27 performance, with revenue rising 39.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹576 crore and Ebitda increasing 52.1 per cent to ₹143 crore. Net profit jumped 66.7 per cent to ₹90 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for an ₹865.90-crore NHAI project involving the construction of an eight-lane section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (Karvad-Jujuwa). Investors will track order execution and further project wins. ALSO READ: NSE, BSE to hold Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8; check timings : The company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for an ₹865.90-crore NHAI project involving the construction of an eight-lane section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway (Karvad-Jujuwa). Investors will track order execution and further project wins. Sasken Technologies: The company secured a multi-year engineering deal with a leading European automotive group. The order is expected to keep the stock in focus, with investors tracking the scale of the engagement and its contribution to the company’s order book. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company secured three domestic orders worth a combined ₹428.55 crore. Investors will track order execution and fresh order inflows.