Stocks to watch: Ashok Leyland, BEL, Hero Moto, Coal India, Tata Motors PV

Stocks to watch today: GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for the domestic benchmark indices on Monday. As of 7:40 AM, the index was trading 97 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 25,264.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged lower on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.54 per cent after data showed that the country’s GDP decreased unexpectedly in the third quarter. South Korea's Kospi index fell 2.2 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.14 per cent.

Last Friday, US stocks closed largely lower as S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.4 per cent and 0.91 per cent lower, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent.

Stocks to watch Ashok Leyland: The company reported a 35.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in Q2FY27 revenue to ₹17,030 crore, while net profit increased 11.5 per cent to ₹843 crore. However, Ebitda margin contracted to 16.3 per cent from 19.4 per cent a year ago, with higher employee and other expenses weighing on profitability. Bharat Electronics (BEL): The defence company has received additional orders worth ₹619 crore since its previous disclosure on November 6, 2026. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,451 crore from continuing operations in Q2FY27, narrowing from ₹6,368 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹96,920 crore, supported by a recovery in Jaguar Land Rover volumes and growth in the domestic PV business. However, exceptional charges of ₹6,738 crore, mainly towards employee separation costs and asset impairments, weighed on performance.

Coal India: The company has filed the draft red herring prospectus (RHP) for the proposed IPO of its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields, with the ROC, SEBI, BSE and NSE. The offer will be an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 66.18 crore shares by Coal India. Kaynes Technology: The company reported a 61.9 per cent Y-o-Y decline in consolidated profit to ₹45 crore in Q2FY27, missing the estimate of ₹72 crore. Revenue rose 4.4 per cent to ₹952.5 crore, while Ebitda fell 15.7 per cent to ₹126.5 crore. Ebitda margin contracted to 13.3 per cent from 16.5 per cent a year ago.

Hindalco Industries: Its subsidiary Novelis has agreed to sell its China-based aluminium products and trading businesses to Shenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment for around $265 million. The transaction is expected to close within 12 months, subject to regulatory approvals. Easy Trip Planners: The travel company reported a 33.9 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated revenue to ₹158 crore in Q2FY27. However, it posted an EBITDA loss of ₹1 crore against a profit of ₹4 crore a year ago, while its net loss widened to ₹57 crore from ₹36 crore. Texmaco Rail: The company has received an order worth ₹362.85 crore from domestic entity IVC Logistics for manufacturing and supplying 464 wagons. Its order book stood at ₹10,940 crore at the end of Q2FY27.

VA Tech Wabag: Saudi Water Authority has cancelled the company’s 300 million litres per day (MLD) sea water desalination project in Saudi Arabia due to reasons attributable to the customer. The project, awarded in July 2025, was valued at around $272 million. Max Estates: The real estate company has launched its The Bungalows project in Sector 59, near Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram. The project has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹4,000 crore. Hero Motors: The company reported a 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated revenue to ₹365 crore in Q2FY27. Ebitda increased 34.4 per cent to ₹43 crore, with margin expanding to 11.8 per cent from 10.6 per cent. Net profit rose 63.6 per cent to ₹18 crore.