Stocks to watch: ICICI Pru AMC, Tata Power, BEL, Adani Energy, GR Infra

Stocks to watch today: The Indian stock market is looking at a flat-to-negative start on Thursday, August 27, amid a cautious global market mood. GIFT Nifty traded 26 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 24,370 around 7.50 AM.

South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.5 per cent, off the day's high after the Bank of Korea raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.4 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.75 per cent.

Following the US inflation data, which missed expectations, US stock indices closed in the red. The Dow Jones fell 0.21 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.02 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.08 per cent.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates In the commodity market, oil prices fell, extending a streak of multiple days of losses, on expectations that talks between Iran and Qatar may open the key Strait of Hormuz and ​reduce supply disruptions from the West Asia war. Brent crude and US WTI futures were down 0.7 per cent each at $87.24 and $81.67, respectively. Stocks to watch today (August 27) ICICI Prudential AMC: Prudential Plc plans to sell a 2 per cent stake in India's second-largest asset manager, ICICI Prudential AMC, for as much as $327 million to comply with minimum public shareholding rules. Prudential Corporation Holdings, a subsidiary of the UK-based insurer, will offload 9.9 million shares in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co on August 27. : Prudential Plc plans to sell a 2 per cent stake in India's second-largest asset manager, ICICI Prudential AMC, for as much as $327 million to comply with minimum public shareholding rules. Prudential Corporation Holdings, a subsidiary of the UK-based insurer, will offload 9.9 million shares in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co on August 27. READ MORE

Aye Finance: According to media reports, Alpha Wave India is looking to sell up to ~7.8 per cent stake in Aye Finance via block deal. The deal size is pegged at ₹320.4 crore with up to 1.92 crore shares on offer. Jio Financial: Hitesh Kumar Sethia has been re-appointed as MD and CEO of the company for a period of five years from the expiry of his present term of office, i.e., with effect from November 15, 2026. GR Infraprojects: The company has received a show-cause notice from the Office of the Joint Commissioner of State Tax, Ratlam Division, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As per the notice, the proposed demand, including tax, interest and penalty, is ₹321.60 crore.

Nitco: NITCO Limited has entered into a : NITCO Limited has entered into a joint venture with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to develop a 40-acre premium mixed-use project in Alibaug, with the development expected to generate approximately ₹4,500 crore in revenue over five years. BEL: Navratna defence PSU : Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured additional orders worth ₹730 crore since the last disclosure on August 10, 2026. Samvardhana Motherson: Motherson Electro Components, a subsidiary of : Motherson Electro Components, a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson , has set up a greenfield manufacturing facility at Pune, adding Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capability within the lighting and electronics vertical of the company. The facility has commenced operations with an initial installed capacity of approximately 1.5 million pieces p.a. which will be ramped up further. The total investment in the facility as of date is ₹940 million.

Adani Energy Solutions: The company has won a ₹4,700 crore transmission project in Maharashtra for evacuation of 4,500 MW of renewable and storage power. AESL’s transmission orderbook now stands at ~₹85,000 crore. Tata Power: Singapore International Commercial Court rejected Tata Power's challenge to a $490 million arbitration award for violating an agreement with an investor, Kleros Capital Partners, to bid for a coal asset in Russia. KPI Green Energy: KPI Green Energy achieved the highest-ever capacity energization of 630+ MW DC across IPP and EPC/CPP businesses in June-August quarter. Devyani International, Sapphire Foods: Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India have revised their proposed merger scheme after the termination of a planned secondary share sale involving Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd (SFML) and Arctic International Pvt Ltd. : Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India have revised their proposed merger scheme after the termination of a planned secondary share sale involving Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd (SFML) and Arctic International Pvt Ltd. READ MORE